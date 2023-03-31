Left Menu

Find relevant files faster with search chips in Google Drive

31-03-2023

Google is making it easier for Drive users to filter and narrow down the files they're looking for using similar tools to search. The filter chips allow you to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date across folders, My Drive, and recent and starred views.

Search chips in Google Drive are already rolling out to users within Rapid Release domains and will potentially take longer than 15 days for feature visibility. On the other hand, users within the Scheduled Release domains will start seeing the feature in Q2 2023. It will be gradually introduced to a small group of users first and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

"Last month, we pre-announced numerous features that offer new experiences in smart canvas, including enhancing Google Drive to help you complete your most frequent tasks more quickly. Today, we’re introducing search chips in Drive that enable you to filter by criteria like file type, owner, and last modified date," Google wrote in a post on the Workspace Update Blog.

