US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as inflation data boosts softer Fed policy hopes

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after data showed inflation slowed in February, supporting hopes of a softer monetary policy approach from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.93 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 32,901.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.35 points, or 0.13%, at 4,056.18, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 18.07 points, or 0.15%, to 12,031.54 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)