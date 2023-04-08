Left Menu

U.S. Navy sends guided-missile submarine to Middle East - statement

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 13:04 IST
The U.S. Navy said on Saturday a nuclear-powered guided-missile submarine was operating in the Middle East in support of the Bahrain-based U.S. Fifth Fleet.

The USS Florida entered the region on Thursday and began transiting the Suez Canal on Friday, Commander Timothy Hawkins said in a statement. "It is capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles and is deployed to U.S. 5th Fleet to help ensure regional maritime security and stability," Hawkins said.

