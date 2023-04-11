Taiwan president says China military exercises not responsible

China's military exercises have caused instability in Taiwan and the region and are not the responsible attitude of a major country, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on Facebook.

Writing on her Facebook page shortly before midnight on Monday, Tsai said that while China's exercises had ended, the island's military and national security team will stick to their posts and defend Taiwan.

