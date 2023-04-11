Left Menu

Taiwan president says China military exercises not responsible

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 04:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 04:47 IST
Taiwan president says China military exercises not responsible

China's military exercises have caused instability in Taiwan and the region and are not the responsible attitude of a major country, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen wrote on Facebook.

Writing on her Facebook page shortly before midnight on Monday, Tsai said that while China's exercises had ended, the island's military and national security team will stick to their posts and defend Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

Will Saudi-Iran accord have a domino effect and stabilize the Middle East?

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Powering Prosperity: The Dynamic Link between Energy Intensity and Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023