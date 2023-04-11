Get a Home Loan of up to Rs. 15 Crores on Bajaj Markets

● Interest rates as low as 8.50% p.a ● Flexible repayment tenures of up to 30 years ● Minimal Processing Fees and Zero Hidden Charges Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with some of India’s leading home loan lenders to make home loans simple, accessible, and affordable. One can choose from 8 unique home loan providers and get loan amounts starting from Rs. 2 Lakhs and going up to Rs. 15 Crores.

Bajaj Markets’ intuitive platform allows one to compare and contrast between leading partners to handpick a lending partner suiting one’s needs best. With interest rates starting from 8.50% p.a. Bajaj Markets offers the convenience of simple documentation processes, zero prepayment or foreclosure charges.

Here’s a look at the different lending rates and terms offered by partners on Bajaj Markets: Partners Interest Rates Maximum Loan Amount Bajaj Housing Finance Limited 8.85% p.a. onwards Rs. 2.5 Cr PNB Housing Finance Limited 8.50% p.a. onwards Rs. 15 Cr ICICI Bank 9.00% p.a. onwards Rs. 5 Cr Home First Finance Company 9.50% p.a. onwards Rs. 40 Lakhs Union Bank of India 9.00% p.a. onwards Rs. 15 Cr LIC Housing Finance 8.65% p.a. onwards Rs. 15 Cr Shubham Housing Finance 10.90% p.a. onwards Rs. 50 Lakhs Shriram Housing Finance 11.50% p.a. onwards Rs. 10 Cr Bajaj Markets’ partners offer flexible repayment tenures of up to 30 years or 360 months, along with a quick and easy application for your home loan. Homebuyers can now get started on a fully digital home loan application process on Bajaj Markets in just a few clicks! About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

