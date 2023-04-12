First integrated flight test of SpaceX's Starship scheduled for next week

SpaceX said Tuesday that Starship's first integrated flight test will happen as soon as next week, pending regulatory approval. This will be the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket - collectively referred to as Starship, which is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, Moon, Mars and beyond.

To date, multiple successful sub-orbital flight tests of the Starship upper stage have been conducted from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. These tests demonstrated a new and successful approach to controlled flight, validating the vehicle's design and proving that Starship can fly through the subsonic phase of entry, relight its engines, and flip itself to a vertical configuration for landing.

The team has also conducted several tests of the Super Heavy rocket.

Teams are focused on launch readiness ahead of Starship’s first integrated flight test as soon as next week, pending regulatory approval – no launch rehearsal this week https://t.co/SpsRVRsvz1 pic.twitter.com/ovYUQgAjAc — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 11, 2023

The schedule for the Starship flight test is subject to change, so keep an eye on SpaceX's social media channels for the latest updates.

SpaceX said that the team will not attempt a vertical landing of Starship or a catch of the Super Heavy booster for the upcoming first flight test.