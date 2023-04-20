CJI interacts with participants of digital accessibility training for visually challenged judicial officers, court staff

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recently interacted with the participants of the first-ever digital accessibility ICT training for visually challenged judicial officers and court staff. The CJI has encouraged all high courts to make their digital infrastructure accessible to all in conformity with the constitutional and statutory entitlements of people with disabilities. ''Digital accessibility training for the Differently Abled is part of the e-Committee's ICT capacity-building exercise. The digital accessibility training will be spread to all categories of Disability among Judges and Court staff in a phased manner,'' the top court said in a release.

Headed by the CJI, the e-committee was formed in 2013 to formulate a national policy to enable the Indian judiciary to prepare itself for the digital age. The two-day digital accessibility training was held in two separate batches on April 17 and 18 for six visually challenged judicial officers and 14 visually challenged court staff. It was held as hands-on training covering various assistive technologies like the accessible reading of court documents with a screen reader and instant reading device, accessible documentation and note-making in a digital work environment etc.

