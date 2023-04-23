U.S. carries out successful evacuation of embassy personnel from Sudan-source
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2023 06:05 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 06:05 IST
The U.S. military has successfully completed the evacuation of U.S. embassy personnel from Sudan, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday.
The source, who declined to be named, did not offer any further details about the operation. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
