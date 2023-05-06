Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google is partnering with Android hardware manufacturers to improve the consistency of foreground services and background work that make it harder for developers to create apps that work across different Android devices. The tech giant has joined forces with Samsung to solve these consistency challenges.

"Today, Android powers a rich and open ecosystem of devices serving billions of users around the world. The openness of the Android platform enables innovation in new mobile form factors like foldable phones. This openness also enables smart features in cars, watches, and televisions. While this openness unlocks great opportunities, with so many unique devices, it can make your life harder as a developer," Google wrote in a post on the Android Developers Blog.

Google said that the partnership with Android hardware manufacturers will help ensure APIs for background work are supported predictably and consistently across the ecosystem.

Commenting on this partnership, Samsung said, "To strengthen the Android platform, our collaboration with Google has resulted in a unified policy that we expect will create a more consistent and reliable user experience for Galaxy users. Since One UI 6.0, foreground services of apps targeting Android 14 will be guaranteed to work as intended so long as they are developed according to Android's new foreground service API policy."

In Android 14, Google is making the following changes (Via):

An updated requirement to declare foreground service types and request type-specific permissions, which clarify when it's reasonable to use foreground services.

The new user-initiated data transfer job type, which makes the experience of managing large user-initiated uploads and downloads smoother by leveraging JobScheduler's constraints, particularly when they require constraints such as downloading on Wi-Fi only.

New Google Play policies to ensure appropriate use of foreground services and the user-initiated data transfer jobs.

Google believes that these changes will make it easier for developers to create apps that work consistently across different devices.