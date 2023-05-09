Left Menu

PTI | Sanjose | Updated: 09-05-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 12:56 IST
Indonesia's National Hospital deploys AppSealing to Protect its Mobile Apps and Customers' PHI

National Hospital Indonesia (NHI) today announced that it has deployed AppSealing, a mobile application security platform, to protect its mobile apps and customers' PHI.

The hospital's mobile applications are used by its staff and patients to access and manage medical records, schedule appointments, and communicate with healthcare providers. AppSealing's app shielding platform provides the hospital with advanced security measures to protect its mobile applications and customers' PHI from malicious attacks and thereby achieve HIPAA compliance.

Yohanes, Head Of IT from National Hospital, said, ''Data security is of utmost importance in preserving the confidentiality of sensitive information. Authorized personnel must be the only ones to know such data, especially if access is through a public network. Failure to secure this information could lead to hacking and unauthorized parties gaining access. ''At National Hospital, we understand that patient privacy is paramount and have made it our commitment to provide high-quality care while maintaining confidentiality. To achieve this, we rely on AppSealing, which has proved invaluable in securing patient data. Our discussions with AppSealing revealed that AppSealing can effectively address prevalent issues, including the prevention of data breaches via feature-rich mobile applications that are consistently updated. This ensures a strong sense of protection and security,'' Yohanes (Head Of IT) further added.

James Sungmin Ahn, CEO and Founder, INKA Entworks (AppSealing), said, ''We are thrilled to have enabled the hospital to securely digitize its doctor-patient care. AppSealing is committed to providing our customers with the necessary security features, including code obfuscation, anti-tampering, and anti-debugging. These features ensure that the hospital's mobile applications are secure and that patient data is kept safe.'' About AppSealing: AppSealing is a leading mobile app security platform that provides advanced security features, including RASP mobile security, fraud prevention, and malware defense. AppSealing's easy-to-use platform helps organizations protect their mobile apps and provide their users with a secure and seamless mobile experience.

For more information visit AppSealing or email rupesh@inka.co.kr About National Hospital: National Hospital is a healthcare provider in Indonesia that offers a range of healthcare services, including doctor consultations, medical examinations, and laboratory tests. National Hospital is committed to delivering high-quality healthcare services that are accessible and affordable to all Indonesians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

