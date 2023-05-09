Left Menu

Federal Bank now live with NeSL Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has gone live with NeSL for the issuance of electronic Bank Guarantee facility.Its customers can now avail of a complete digital experience while getting a bank guarantee and the same will replace the traditional paper-based process in due course, as per a statement. Bajaj Capital launches app Bajaj Capital on Tuesday announced the launch of an app which will give a 360 degree view of investments to a user.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:00 IST
Third largest private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday announced that it has also enabled RuPay credit card support on UPI (unified payment interface).

The solution provides more flexibility in payments for Axis Bank credit card holders, according to a statement.

*** RBL Bank now live on Direct Tax Collections * Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has gone live with 'Direct Tax Collections' on behalf of the Government of India through the new Tax Information Network.

The development comes after the bank was empaneled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an 'Agency Bank' to conduct banking business for the Central and state governments, as per a statement.

*** 20 lakh Airtel subscribers in Mumbai circle try 5G network * Country's second largest telco Airtel on Tuesday said 20 lakh subscribers in the Mumbai circle have tried its 5G network.

It has attained the milestone within seven months of launching the new generation telecom services in the financial capital, a statement said.

*** Ixambee raises Rs 11 crore * Ixambee, an online learning platform, on Tuesday announced that it has raised a Rs 11 crore in a funding round led by S Chand & Co and IP Ventures.

The company focused on helping small-town aspirants land government jobs also witnessed a secondary sale as part of this round, according to a statement. *** Federal Bank now live with NeSL * Private sector lender Federal Bank on Tuesday said it has gone live with NeSL for the issuance of electronic Bank Guarantee facility.

Its customers can now avail of a complete digital experience while getting a bank guarantee and the same will replace the traditional paper-based process in due course, as per a statement.

*** Bajaj Capital launches app * Bajaj Capital on Tuesday announced the launch of an app which will give a 360 degree view of investments to a user. For investing, users can select their life goals and build a financial life plan, a statement said.

