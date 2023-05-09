Left Menu

Alphabet-backed Anthropic outlines the moral values behind its AI bot

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup backed by Google owner Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday disclosed the set of written moral values that it used to train and make safe Claude, its rival to the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT. The moral values guidelines, which Anthropic calls Claude's constitution, draw from several sources, including the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights and even Apple Inc's data privacy rules.

Reuters | Updated: 09-05-2023 21:30 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 21:30 IST
Alphabet-backed Anthropic outlines the moral values behind its AI bot

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence startup backed by Google owner Alphabet Inc, on Tuesday disclosed the set of written moral values that it used to train and make safe Claude, its rival to the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The moral values guidelines, which Anthropic calls Claude's constitution, draw from several sources, including the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights and even Apple Inc's data privacy rules. Safety considerations have come to the fore as U.S. officials study whether and how to regulate AI, with President Joe Biden saying companies have an obligation to ensure their systems are safe before making them public.

Anthropic was founded by former executives from Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI to focus on creating safe AI systems that will not, for example, tell users how to build a weapon or use racially biased language. Co-founder Dario Amodei was one of several AI executives who met with Biden last week to discuss potential dangers of AI.

Most AI chatbot systems rely on getting feedback from real humans during their training to decide what responses might be harmful or offensive. But those systems have a hard time anticipating everything people might ask, so they tend to avoid some potentially contentious topics like politics and race altogether, making them less useful.

Anthropic takes a different approach, giving its Open AI competitor Claude a set of written moral values to read and learn from as it makes decisions on how to respond to questions. Those values include "choose the response that most discourages and opposes torture, slavery, cruelty, and inhuman or degrading treatment," Anthropic said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Claude has also been told to choose the response least likely to be viewed as offensive to any non-western cultural tradition. In an interview, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark said a system's constitution could be modified to perform a balancing act between providing useful answers while also being reliably inoffensive.

"In a few months, I predict that politicians will be quite focused on what the values are of different AI systems, and approaches like constitutional AI will help with that discussion because we can just write down the values," Clark said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: Company official

Maruti Suzuki sees digital share in ad spends stabilising at about a third: ...

 India
4
AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

AI predicts future pancreatic cancer: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023