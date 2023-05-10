OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

The OnePlus 9R has started receiving a new software update, OxygenOS 13.1.0.500, in the Indian region. This update brings several enhancements and new features including a TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images within apps and Photos.

When it comes to gaming, this update introduces the Championship mode within Game Assistant. This mode optimizes performance while simultaneously disabling notifications, calls, and other messages, allowing gamers to enjoy a more immersive gaming experience without interruptions.

Below is the complete update changelog:

Personalization

Expands Omoji's functionality and library.

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Improves Simple mode with a new helper widget and quick tutorials on the Home screen.

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

This OTA update will follow the usual rollout pattern. It will first be released to a limited number of users today, and then a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

OnePlus 9R: Specifications

The OnePlus 9R features a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

In terms of memory, the handset comes with two options: 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.1 2-LANE storage and 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone boasts a quad-camera setup, including a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary camera, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera for capturing high-quality self-portraits and video calling.

The OnePlus 9R is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast charging. Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging.