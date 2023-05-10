One killed, one wounded in Israeli strike in Gaza-Palestinian officials
Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 14:46 IST
One person was killed and one wounded in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza on Wednesday, Palestinian medical officials said.
Earlier, the Israeli military said it had hit Islamic Jihad launch site in Gaza, a day after a series of strikes that targeted three leaders of the militant group.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement