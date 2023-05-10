Announcing the launch of Nex

The consumer appliances industry saw the launch of Nex – a premium brand for discerning urban Indians. The brand aims to deliver best-in-class performance and a heightened sensorial experience. Nex launched its range of ceiling fans that redefine the industry by offering a 20% higher air thrust compared to conventional fans in the market. They also boast of low noise and the energy-efficient BLDC technology. Consumers can purchase them exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart and beat the summer heat.

This new brand is launched by Bajaj Electricals Limited. Speaking about the launch, Mr Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO of Bajaj Electricals Limited, shared, ''The launch of Nex is a key milestone in the evolution of Bajaj Electricals into a 'house of brands', and a consumer-centric business model. The Nex brand and products will plug a key need-gap in the marketplace and complement our existing portfolio. We now offer four brands to our partners and consumers, each delivering on a distinct promise. Through these, we serve a wide range of consumer segments, meeting their diverse preferences and needs. This is another enabler to drive long-term growth for the Company on the back of delivering strong value proposition for consumers.'' Nex intends to engage with upscale urban consumers who expect more from their appliances in terms of experience, technology and design. Elaborating on the key differentiator, Mr Ravindra Singh Negi, COO of Consumer Products, Bajaj Electricals Limited, said, ''Nex puts human experience at the forefront by combining intelligence with human intuition. The brand promise rests on the three pillars of Air Experience, Differentiated Technology, and a Fluidic Design Language. After considerable investments in R&D over the last couple of years, we have launched a unique offering that addresses the core needs of Indian consumers.'' The brand's research highlighted that consumers need a higher air thrust under the fan. To solve this need-gap, Nex built a technology platform called AeirologyTM. This enables the two vital components of a ceiling fan, i.e. blade and motor, to work harmoniously and deliver an impactful Air Experience. Nex fans are equipped with a PeakTorqTM Motor for higher torque and custom-designed AirfluenceTM Blades for low drag, higher efficiency and low noise. This heady combination creates a differentiated technology that offers 20% higher air thrust while still being energy-efficient. Nex products are based on a Fluidic Design Language developed along with an international design studio. The sensorial experience is thus enhanced through the fan's purposeful design. It also allows in-house designers to create varied concepts and push the design boundaries while staying true to the underlying philosophy. Consumers can know more about the brand philosophy, product innovation and complete range here: https://nexlife.in/ Home appliances affect our emotions, and as a brand that delivers high performance to raise senses, Nex offers products that enhance everyday life. Nex's innovative technology and design is expected to set new standards in the industry.

About Nex: Nex is a premium consumer appliances brand that offers high-performance products backed by superior technology, experience and design. Launched by Bajaj Electricals Limited, every aspect about Nex aims to be distinctive and delivers a differentiated experience to consumers. The brand currently offers a range of premium ceiling fans powered by AeirologyTM that delivers 20% higher air thrust. The brand has an extensive service setup with a team of 'NEXperts' who cover more than 18,000 pin codes across India, making it the largest service network in the industry. To know more about the brand philosophy, product innovation and complete range, please visit: https://nexlife.in/ About Bajaj Electricals Limited: Bajaj Electricals Limited, a globally renowned and trusted company with a turnover of INR 4,813 crores (FY 21-22), is a part of India's leading business conglomerate the Bajaj Group. Its business portfolio spans Consumer Products (Appliances, Fans, Cookware), Lighting (Consumer and Professional Lighting) and EPC (Power Transmission and Distribution). Bajaj Electricals is a front runner in the industry with its key brand offerings comprising BAJAJ, Morphy Richards and Nirlep. The company has an expansive network of 18 branch offices, 600+ distributors, and more than 2.3 lakh retail outlets across India, combined with over 500 consumer care centres, fortifying its dominant presence in the consumer products sector. Under their Lighting business, they offer a wide range of innovative LED lamps and fixtures including panels and battens to consumers and are known for their prowess in street lighting, sports lighting, industrial commercial and infrastructural lighting, and undertaking specialised illumination projects on a turnkey basis amongst other solutions. Their portfolio under the EPC segment includes EHV transmission line projects, EHV substations, monopoles for transmission and distribution and electrification projects amongst other solutions.

To learn more about Bajaj Electricals Limited, please visit https://www.bajajelectricals.com/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2073731/Nex_fan.jpg

