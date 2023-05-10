Left Menu

Consulting firm Capvision sets up compliance committee

Updated: 10-05-2023
Consulting firm Capvision Partners on Wednesday said it has set up a compliance committee to "actively implement rectification requirements" by Chinese authorities.

The compliance committee, composed of three officials from the company, will be chaired by CEO Xu Rujie, Capvision said in a statement.

Shanghai-based Capvision is the latest consultancy and due diligence firm to get caught in Beijing's sweeping crackdown aimed at protecting national security.

