Shemaroo Entertainment Revenue from Operations Grows 45.9% YoY

Shemaroo Entertainment Industry Ltd., one of India's leading players in the media and entertainment industry, has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ending 31st March 2023.

Highlights for Q4 FY23 (Consolidated) • Revenue from Operations stands at Rs. 164.5 crores as against Rs. 93.6 crores in Q4 FY22; Up by 75.8% YoY • Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reported was at Rs. 16.9 crores as compared to Rs. 8.7 crores in Q4 FY22; up by 93.7% YoY; the Company's EBITDA Margin stands at 10.3% • Profit Before Tax (PBT) stands at Rs. 7.5 crores as against Rs. 2.4 crores in Q4 FY22; Yearly jump to 211.8% • Profit After Tax (PAT) reported was at Rs. 4.8 crores as against Rs. 2.1 crores in Q4 FY22; up by 136.5% YoY • The Company's PAT Margin stood at 2.9% • Earnings per share (EPS) stands at Rs. 1.78 (Face Value Rs.10 per share) FY22 Vs FY23 (Consolidated) • Revenues from operations were reported at Rs. 556.6 crores as compared to Rs. 381.4 crores in FY22; up by 45.9% • EBITDA stands Rs. 47.3 crores in FY23, as against Rs. 35.8 crores in FY22; up by 31.9%. The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 8.5%.

• PBT stood at Rs. 14.8 crores for FY23 as compared to Rs. 5.2 crores in FY22; up by 186.4% • PAT increased to Rs. 9.4 crores in FY23 as against Rs. 5.3 crores in FY22; up by 77.7%. The Company's PAT margin stood at 1.7%.

• EPS for FY23 stood at Rs. 3.45 Other Highlights • Yearly growth of Digital Media and Traditional Media for FY23 is 23.3% and 66.5% respectively • ShemarooMe OTT Platform released 14 new titles during the quarter • Shemaroo GEC Channels have a viewership share of over 9% in the overall Hindi GEC genre • The contribution of B2C revenue as a percentage of total revenue has doubled in FY23 vs FY22 and now contributes to around 1/3rd of the overall revenue Commenting on the results, Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said, ''Considering the external economic scenario, I am very pleased with our overall performance in this financial year. We started on this journey of changing our business strategy in 2019 and against all odds and headwinds that we have faced over the last few years, we have overcome all these challenges and have been successful in meeting our strategic goals. We are extremely confident that the agility, strength and innovative business model, along with a professionally run organization with freshly inducted talent from the media industry, will see our company delivering strong financial performance in the coming years.'' About Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd: (https://www.shemarooent.com; BSE: 538685; NSE: SHEMAROO) Shemaroo Entertainment Limited is a leading media and entertainment powerhouse, which has played a pioneering role in the arena of content ownership, aggregation, and distribution. Shemaroo has been a core part of the Bollywood Industry and has managed to maintain many relationships with the best production houses over the years. With a diverse and growing collection of over 3700 titles, Shemaroo has offered premium content and services to customers in more than 30 countries, across several Indian languages. With the brand in existence for over six decades, Shemaroo continues to redefine itself to respond to the disrupting consumer environment, by delivering content across age groups in genres such as movies, comedy, devotional, and kids. Today, Shemaroo has evolved to be an entrenched player in the digital ecosystem. Shemaroo also launched its own OTT platform ShemarooMe in 2018 and recently in 2022, further strengthened its outreach in the broadcast business by launching Shemaroo Umang to the existing broadcast portfolio of Shemaroo MarathiBana and Shemaroo TV, which offers an exciting bouquet of daily soaps to entertain viewers across India.

