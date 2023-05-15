Left Menu

GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 23:34 IST
GM recalls 42,000 vehicles in Canada for air bag defect

General Motors said on Monday it will recall 42,000 sport utility vehicles in Canada from the 2014 through 2017 model years because the driver's air-bag inflator may explode during deployment.

On Friday, GM said it would recall in the United States 994,763 Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia vehicles from 2014-2017 model years with modules produced by ARC Automotive Inc. Dealers in Canada and the United States will replace the driver's air-bag module. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it was demanding the recall of 67 million ARC inflators, a request the company is resisting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis names Sandoz board members ahead of spin-off; Sarepta surges after FDA panel backs Duchenne gene therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis names Sandoz board members ahead of spin-off; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023