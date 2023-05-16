You can now minimize and expand content in Google Docs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Google is introducing a new feature in Google Docs that allows users to easily minimize and expand sections within the documents. With the addition of the collapsible headings function, users can now effortlessly hide specific portions of larger documents, making it more convenient to consume content.

"This highly requested feature helps you create and consume more digestible content in Docs," Google said.

Google Docs will let document editors set the default state of headers for all users, whether expanded or collapsed.

Users who have view and comment access to the document will be able to expand and collapse content while the document is open. However, any changes they make in terms of expand/collapse preferences will not be saved once they close the document.

For Rapid Release domains, the rollout of the new feature will begin on May 16, 2023. It will follow a gradual rollout process, which means that it may take up to 15 days for all users in Rapid Release domains to have full visibility and access to the feature.

On the other hand, for Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout of the feature is scheduled to commence on May 30, 2023. Similar to Rapid Release domains, it may also take up to 15 days for all users in Scheduled Release domains to have the feature fully available and visible.

The ability to expand and minimize content in Google Docs will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.