Google introduces custom building blocks in Docs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Docs is introducing a new feature called custom building blocks that lets you build your own reusable components for common tasks by saving custom blocks of text, tables, and chips to build reusable components.

For instance, you can create a project kickoff template to keep track of milestones and tasks, a checklist for product launches, or even a block of commonly used code or text within your organization.

With custom building blocks, you can save a snippet or an entire document as a custom building block, and easily insert the content into other documents.

To create custom building blocks:

Open a document in Google Docs

Select any part of a document that you have access to copy from

Right-click and select "Save as custom building block"

Name the block and click save.

The custom building blocks you create are stored as documents in your Google Drive, specifically in an auto-generated folder called "Custom Building Blocks". You can reorganize, edit, or delete these documents according to your preferences.

To insert the custom building block in a document:

Type "@" and the name of your block

Hit enter or scroll down to "building blocks"

Select the name of your building block.

Custom building blocks in Google Docs are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains starting on May 16, 2023. For Scheduled Release domains, a gradual rollout will start on June 5, 2023. It may take up to 15 days for the feature to be fully visible to all users.

The features will be available to Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus customers and Nonprofits, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.