UP govt to train youths in new and future employable technologies

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch a 5G technology training programme under its Skill Development Mission to train youths in new and future employable technologies, an official said here on Thursday. Under the programme, the government will train the youths and make also arrangements for their employment.

According to the proposal, at least 1,000 youths have to be trained and given jobs under this programme in eight months. The programme is likely to be started shortly in five districts among Lucknow, Kanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Moradabad, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Prayagraj, he said.

The training programme will include three courses -- telecom rigger - 5G and Legacy Networks; technician 5G - active network installation; and project engineer - 5G networks. The government will spend an estimated Rs 2.8 crore on the programme, officials said. According to the proposal, 360 candidates will undergo 450 hours of training for the course of telecom rigger, they said. Another 360 candidates are proposed to be trained for 570 hours for the technician 5G course. The project engineer course will be completed in 660 hours.

Following the training programme, the government aims to provide employment to the youths.

The official said, ''5G technology is considered (to be) the technology of the future. The state government believes that youths trained in 5G technology will be needed on a large scale in the telecom sector in the future. ''The technology will transform the entire telecom ecosystem of hardware, software and services, which is critical for the execution of other future technologies.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)