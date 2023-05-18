Left Menu

Nokia integrates UPI service in its 4G feature phones

Through the introduction of UPI feature in our feature phones, we aim to empower feature phone users with the ability to perform secure, convenient digital transactions with ease and move ahead with the times, HMD Global, VP- India and APAC, Ravi Kunwar said.UPI 123PAY is NPCIs instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface UPI payment service in a safe and secure manner.We are excited to associate with HMD Global in bringing UPI 123PAY functionality to Nokia feature phones.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:51 IST
Nokia integrates UPI service in its 4G feature phones
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)
  • Country:
  • India

Nokia brand mobile phone maker HMD Global has integrated UPI service in its 4G feature phones Nokia 105 and Nokia 106, the company said on Thursday.

The newly launched 4G feature phones will come with UPI 123PAY that will enable users to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives such as calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments.

''We are excited to launch the market-leading feature phones, Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 4G, more relevant than ever with the introduction of UPI feature. Through the introduction of UPI feature in our feature phones, we aim to empower feature phone users with the ability to perform secure, convenient digital transactions with ease and move ahead with the times,'' HMD Global, VP- India and APAC, Ravi Kunwar said.

UPI 123PAY is NPCI's instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner.

''We are excited to associate with HMD Global in bringing UPI 123PAY functionality to Nokia feature phones. This partnership allows us to extend the convenience and accessibility of UPI to more users, enabling secure and seamless digital transactions on affordable devices,'' NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023