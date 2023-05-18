IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Lomror b Bracewell 11 Rahul Tripathi c Patel b Bracewell 15 Aiden Markram b Shahbaz Ahmed 18 Heinrich Klaasen b Patel 104 Harry Brook not out 27 Glenn Phillips c Parnell b Mohammed Siraj 5 Extras: (B-1 W-5) 6 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/28 3/104 4/178 5/186 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-35-0, Michael Bracewell 2-0-13-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-38-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-37-1, Karn Sharma 3-0-45-0. More

