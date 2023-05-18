Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCB

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 21:26 IST
IPL Scoreboard: SRH vs RCB

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma c Lomror b Bracewell 11 Rahul Tripathi c Patel b Bracewell 15 Aiden Markram b Shahbaz Ahmed 18 Heinrich Klaasen b Patel 104 Harry Brook not out 27 Glenn Phillips c Parnell b Mohammed Siraj 5 Extras: (B-1 W-5) 6 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 186 Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/28 3/104 4/178 5/186 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-17-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-35-0, Michael Bracewell 2-0-13-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-38-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-37-1, Karn Sharma 3-0-45-0. More

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023