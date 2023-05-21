IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs GT

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans here on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli not out 101 Faf du Plessis c Rahul Tewatia b Noor Ahmad 28 Glenn Maxwell b Rashid Khan 11 Mahipal Lomror st W Saha b Noor Ahmad 1 Michael Bracewell c and b Shami 26 Dinesh Karthik c W Saha b Yash Dayal 0 Anuj Rawat not out 23 Extras: 7 (lb-2, w-5) 7 Total: 197/5 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 67-1, 80-2, 85-3, 132-4, 133-5 Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-1, Yash Dayal 4-0-39-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-24-1, Noor Ahmad 4-0-39-2, Mohit Sharma 4-0-54-0.

