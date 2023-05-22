Left Menu

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 10:18 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 units in India have started receiving the OxygenOS 13 F.48 update that bumps up the device's Android security patch level to May 2023.

This update also incorporates system stability improvements, enhanced background visual effects and a fix for screen brightness control in Quick Settings.

Check out the complete update changelog:

System

  • Integrates the May 2023 Android security patch to enhance system security.
  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves the background display effect of Quick Settings.
  • Fixes an issue that affects the screen brightness control in Quick Settings.

This build will be released incrementally, which means the update will be made available to a small percentage of users starting today. OnePlus will gradually expand the rollout to a broader audience over the next few days.

OnePlus Nord CE 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display, which offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, combined with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. If needed, you can expand the storage capacity by up to 1TB using the dedicated micro SD card slot.

In terms of photography, the Nord CE 2 5G boasts a triple rear camera setup. This setup includes a 64MP primary lens with EIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view and EIS support, as well as a 2MP macro lens. For capturing selfies and engaging in video chats, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor on the front.

To keep the device powered, it incorporates a 4500mAh (Dual-cell) battery with support for 65W SUPERVOOC fast charging. The fast charging capability allows the battery to be charged to a day's worth of power in just 15 minutes. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

