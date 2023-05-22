TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 cr BSNL contract for 4G deployment

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2023 11:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 10:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services-led consortium has bagged a Rs 15,000-crore contract from BSNL to deploy 4G network for the state-run telco.

In a statement, TCS said it has received an ''advance purchase order'' valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL.

The announcement ends months of speculation around the deal, where TCS was tipped to be the front runner for the contract. The deal has been in the works for many months.

TCS is the country's largest software exporter and typically books over 5 per cent of its revenue domestically.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) provides fixed line and wireless telephony, and data services across the country barring Mumbai and New Delhi.

Private rivals of BSNL already provide 4G services and have also launched 5G offerings in select pockets of the country.

The TCS scrip was trading 0.77 per cent up at Rs 3,246.55 a piece at 1045 hrs on the BSE, as against gains of 0.32 per cent on the benchmark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

