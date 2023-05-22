Left Menu

TCS partners with Google Cloud for generative AI offerings

TCS partners with Google Cloud for generative AI offerings
Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud for generative AI offerings, the company said on Monday.

Under the partnership, TCS will leverage Google Cloud's generative AI services to design and deploy custom-tailored business solutions for the clients.

''Our launch partnership with Google Cloud on generative AI enables us to rapidly create value for our customers. TCS is investing in assets, frameworks, and talent to harness the power of generative AI to enable growth and transformation for our customers,'' TCS, Enterprise Growth Group, President, Krishnan Ramanujam said.

TCS said it is working with clients in multiple industries, to explore how generative AI can be used to deliver value in their specific business contexts.

The company said it has been investing in scaling its expertise in rapidly evolving cloud technologies.

''TCS' expertise in business transformation and its commitment to train thousands of people on Google Cloud Generative AI will be important assets for businesses accelerating their generative AI adoption,” Google Cloud, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems and Channels, Kevin Ichhpurani said.

TCS claims to have over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud, over 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within this year, to support the anticipated demand for its new offering.

“TCS and Google Cloud will help address industry-specific challenges and opportunities with generative AI capabilities and solutions, with a focus on addressing real-world use cases and adding business value,'' Ichhpurani said.

