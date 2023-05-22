Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 19:03 IST
ISRO to launch NVS-01 navigation satellite on May 29
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch navigation satellite 'NVS-01' onboard its Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on May 29.

The mission is designed to deploy the NVS-01 navigation satellite, weighing 2,232 kilograms, into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

''The launch of the GSLV-F12/NVS-01 mission is scheduled on Monday, May 29 at 10:42 hours IST from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota,'' the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said in a release on Monday.

Subsequent orbit raising manoeuvres will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit, the space agency said.

NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services, it said.

NavIC is India's own indigenous satellite navigation system similar to the prominent Global Positioning System (GPS), which belongs to the United States.

According to ISRO, NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features.

This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services, it said, adding an indigenous atomic clock will be flown in NVS-01 for the first time.

