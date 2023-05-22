ITI bags Rs 3,889 crore advance purchase order from BSNL for 4G services
State-owned telecom gear maker ITI Ltd on Monday said it has bagged an advance purchase order worth Rs 3,889 crore from BSNL for deploying 23,633 sites for 4G services.The supply period for the 4G telecom gear is 18-24 month under the contract, it ITI said in a regulatory filing.BSNL has issued an Advance Purchase Order APO for reservation quota order in the West Zone to ITI.The scope of work includes planning, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning, and AMC Annual Maintainence Contract of 4G mobile network for 23,633 sites in West Zone of BSNL Network...
State-owned telecom gear maker ITI Ltd on Monday said it has bagged an advance purchase order worth Rs 3,889 crore from BSNL for deploying 23,633 sites for 4G services.
The supply period for the 4G telecom gear is 18-24 month under the contract, it ITI said in a regulatory filing.
BSNL has issued an Advance Purchase Order (APO) for reservation quota order in the West Zone to ITI.
''The scope of work includes planning, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning, and AMC (Annual Maintainence Contract) of 4G mobile network for 23,633 sites in West Zone of BSNL Network.
''.. the total value of the contract is Rs 3,889 crore, including AMC for 9 years. The supply period is 18-24 months and warranty is 12 months with consortium partner being TCS,'' the filing said.
As part of the contract, ITI Ltd will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).
''We are delighted to receive this order from BSNL and we are thankful to the Ministry of Communication and BSNL for reposing great trust and faith in ITI's execution capability.
''This is a significant milestone for ITI as we are partnering with BSNL for connecting remote parts of our nation,'' ITI Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai said.
In the past, ITI Ltd has deployed 2G and 3G GSM Networks for BSNL in west zone as well as in south zone.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ITI Ltd
- Rajesh Rai
- west zone
- south zone
- BSNL
- Rs 3
- 889
- State
- the Ministry of Communication
ALSO READ
Man cheats Gujarat trader by replacing diamonds worth Rs 32 lakh kept in parcels with gutka; held
Rahul chats with delivery partners in Bengaluru, assures Congress poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs 3,000 crore
Seizures cross Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka
Canara Bank consolidated net profit jumps 74 pc to Rs 3,337 cr in March qtr
'Ponniyin Selvan II' breaches Rs 300 crore mark at global box office