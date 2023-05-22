ITI bags Rs 3,889 crore advance purchase order from BSNL for 4G services

State-owned telecom gear maker ITI Ltd on Monday said it has bagged an advance purchase order worth Rs 3,889 crore from BSNL for deploying 23,633 sites for 4G services.

The supply period for the 4G telecom gear is 18-24 month under the contract, it ITI said in a regulatory filing.

BSNL has issued an Advance Purchase Order (APO) for reservation quota order in the West Zone to ITI.

''The scope of work includes planning, engineering, supply, installation and commissioning, and AMC (Annual Maintainence Contract) of 4G mobile network for 23,633 sites in West Zone of BSNL Network.

''.. the total value of the contract is Rs 3,889 crore, including AMC for 9 years. The supply period is 18-24 months and warranty is 12 months with consortium partner being TCS,'' the filing said.

As part of the contract, ITI Ltd will manufacture the Radio Access Network (RAN).

''We are delighted to receive this order from BSNL and we are thankful to the Ministry of Communication and BSNL for reposing great trust and faith in ITI's execution capability.

''This is a significant milestone for ITI as we are partnering with BSNL for connecting remote parts of our nation,'' ITI Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Rai said.

In the past, ITI Ltd has deployed 2G and 3G GSM Networks for BSNL in west zone as well as in south zone.

