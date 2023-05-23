Illusion Zirconia Celebrates Madhuri Dixit Nene's Birthday In The Most Magical Way!

Illusion Dental Lab acknowledged Madhuri Dixit Nene's mesmerizing presence in Bollywood by celebrating ''MADHURI MONTH'' in a true Bollywood manner.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Illusion Dental Lab is known for its trust-based relationship with its patron dentists and commitment towards better and digital dentistry. It catches the media's attention now and then due to some of its innovative dental products and raising the bars of digital dentistry.

However, this time they are in the spotlight not because of their dental products but because of a special surprise they arranged as a birthday gift for their Brand ambassador Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The Illusion Zirconia team is exceptionally enthusiastic about any special event or launch of a new product. To reach their clients, they experiment with a variety of creative approaches.

Madhuri Dixit Nene joined Illusion Dental Lab as a brand ambassador for Illusion Zirconia Dental Crowns this year in January. As they go ahead during the first year of their association with her, they arrange a unique way to celebrate the diva's birthday, which falls on May 15.

Illusion Zirconia undoubtedly deserves a round of applause for how they pulled all the creativity to make it memorable for her by celebrating the whole month of May in an ultra-Bollywood style.

It must have happened first on social media platforms like Facebook & Instagram that a medical or dental device company celebrates a celebrity's birthday month. Illusion Zirconia dedicates each of its social media posts to Madhuri's legendary movies and iconic scenes in some way or another.

As we scroll through their social media pages, we can see how beautifully they have connected Madhuri's songs with their products. Link : https://www.instagram.com/p/CsQkYBpK8tD/ While some of their Instagram creative reels went viral, their level of creativity is intensely grabbing appreciation from Madhuri's fans.

The most thrilling aspect of this event was how they involved all the employees in the activity.

We can see that the company employees also actively got involved and reenacted some of her most iconic and popular movie sequences.

The big day celebration started with the unveiling of the life-size banner of Madhuri Dixit, wishing her this special day.

Furthermore, the icing on the cake was the surprise flash mob dance performed by the specialised group of dancers they held in their Malad-based office. It surprised all the employees, making them all twirl at Madhuri's hit numbers.

The day was closed with 100 handwritten messages and a shout-out from the staff wishing the Brand ambassador a Happy Birthday.

Brand ambassadors are considered the most crucial loop between any brand and its connection with its customers. Illusion Dental Lab Certainly knows how to make them feel special and express their appreciation towards them.

Since Illusion Dental Lab has raised the bar, soon, other businesses could be inspired by them to throw similar surprises to their brand ambassadors.

Their attitude carrying #BeautyBhiMazbootiBhi Earlier this year, team Illusion launched a range of Zirconia Dental Crowns under the brand name Illusion Zirconia, and dentists are overjoyed to have their trusted brand launch such a product that really required authenticity, assured outcomes, and assurance.

Illusion Zirconia Dental Crowns promise to be exceptionally strong while maintaining a tooth's natural appearance. The company refers to their dental crown as Beauty Bhi, Mazbooti Bhi, and claims it is currently one of the finest dental crowns available.

In addition to its durability and beauty, Illusion Zirconia offers benefits like an international and lifetime warranty, which no dental company has ever provided.

Illusion Zirconia gained popularity for its digital manufacturing, quick delivery, assistance, precision, and natural appearance.

They recognized the demand for dental crowns and the patient's need to understand them, and they touched the customer base by developing a reliable dental crown that can become well-known, much like any other well-known medical product.

If you also want to sneak peek into the world of Illusion and magic they created, you can follow them on their social media handles.

https://www.instagram.com/illusiondental/ https://www.instagram.com/illusion_aligners/ https://www.facebook.com/IllusionDentalLabs https://www.facebook.com/illusionaligners/ https://twitter.com/IllusionAligner https://twitter.com/illusiondental

