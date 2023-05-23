Left Menu

Logistics firm Shadowfax has joined government-supported ONDC for e-commerce to provide last-mile delivery service in over 700 Indian cities, the company said on Tuesday. Shadowfax joins ONDC to offer end-to-end logistics services in over 700 Indian cities, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:40 IST
Logistics firm Shadowfax has joined government-supported ONDC for e-commerce to provide last-mile delivery service in over 700 Indian cities, the company said on Tuesday. Shadowfax is planning to scale its services to over 1,200 cities. ''Shadowfax joins ONDC to offer end-to-end logistics services in over 700 Indian cities,'' the statement said. ONDC enables players in the e-commerce ecosystem to connect with each other and share their resources for providing services in an open manner.

''Providing the best logistics experience to our customers has always been our goal, and joining ONDC is a major step towards achieving it. ''This is a significant milestone in the development of technology-enabled logistics services in India, and we believe it is a crucial component of the e-commerce growth journey,'' Shadowfax, Co-Founder and CBO, Praharsh Chandra said.

Shadowfax claims to have a base of over 1.3 lakh monthly transacting delivery partners that deliver over 15 lakh orders daily in more than 10,000 pin codes spread across 1,100 towns. ''We are excited to have Shadowfax offer its end-to-end logistics solutions to businesses and individuals across India, on the ONDC network. With our complementary strengths in logistics and technology respectively, we are confident that we can create tremendous value for businesses of all sizes across India,'' ONDC MD and CEO T Koshy said.

