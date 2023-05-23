Ford reverses course and will not drop AM Radio from EVs

Ford Motor Co will not remove AM broadcast radio as a feature in new vehicles, the company's chief executive said Tuesday.

Last week, a group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation to bar automakers from eliminating AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles, citing safety concerns about emergency alerts. Senator Ed Markey, one of the sponsors of the bill, said at least eight automakers had opted to remove AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles, including Tesla BMW, Ford and Volkswagen.

Farley said on Twitter Ford will include it on all 2024 Ford vehicles and for existing Ford EVs "without AM broadcast capability, we'll offer a software update."

