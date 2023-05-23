Left Menu

Ford reverses course and will not drop AM Radio from EVs

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:29 IST
Ford Motor Co will not remove AM broadcast radio as a feature in new vehicles, the company's chief executive said Tuesday.

Last week, a group of bipartisan U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation to bar automakers from eliminating AM broadcast radio in their new vehicles, citing safety concerns about emergency alerts. Senator Ed Markey, one of the sponsors of the bill, said at least eight automakers had opted to remove AM broadcast radio from their electric vehicles, including Tesla BMW, Ford and Volkswagen.

Farley said on Twitter Ford will include it on all 2024 Ford vehicles and for existing Ford EVs "without AM broadcast capability, we'll offer a software update."

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

