Left Menu

Check Credit Score and Credit Report for Free on Bajaj Markets

Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:05 IST
Check Credit Score and Credit Report for Free on Bajaj Markets
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, offers individuals the facility to check their credit score for free, so they can understand their creditworthiness. Powered by TransUnion CIBIL, this free service not only reveals one’s CIBIL score, but also provides a customised credit report.

Using the information on the credit report, one can learn how to improve CIBIL score and qualify for higher and more affordable financing.

India is currently experiencing a growth in demand for loans, which is at a 11-year high as of FY23. In this scenario, it has become even more vital for individuals to know what impacts their credit score and how this score affects their chances of approval and the cost of borrowing.

With a free credit score check on Bajaj Markets, individuals can do this with ease in just a few simple steps. Alongside this, they get access to a comprehensive credit report that lists important credit-related activities that affect the score.

This personalised credit report lists the various aspects of one's credit behaviour such as repayment history, length of credit history, credit utilisation ratio, credit enquiries, type of credit. The financial insights provided can help one improve their credit score.

Interested individuals can use this free credit report to improve their credit health and eligibility for financing by running a free credit score check on the Bajaj Markets app or website. One can also get access to various loans and other financial services on this platform.

About Bajaj Markets: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choice to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, “Ab Choices Hue Aasaan”.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023