Seoul says North Korean rocket lands in sea after 'abnormal flight,' suggesting failure of launch
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 31-05-2023 06:02 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 06:02 IST
South Korea's military said a rocket launched by North Korea on Wednesday had an ''abnormal flight,'' suggesting the launch may have failed.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the rocket landed in waters off the Korean Peninsula's west coast.
The chiefs of staff said South Korean and US authorities were analyzing the launch further. The launch came a day after North Korea said it would put its first military spy satellite into orbit.
