Genesys International records highest ever yearly Revenue and PAT growth of 50% and 146%

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:54 IST
Genesys International records highest ever yearly Revenue and PAT growth of 50% and 146%
MUMBAI, India, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Standalone Financial Highlights (FY 2023 – Y-o-Y Basis) • Total Revenue up 50.24% to Rs. 186.35 crore • EBITDA up 99.75% to Rs 64.85 crore • PAT up 145.58% to Rs. 38.46 crore Key Consolidated Financial Highlights (FY 2023 – Y-o-Y Basis) • Total Revenue up 52.55% to Rs. 187.63 crore • EBITDA up 110.34% to Rs. 67.87 crore • PAT up 42.25% to Rs. 19.08 crore Genesys International Corporation Limited, pioneer in providing advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services, announced its financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023.

Other Key Highlights (Standalone) • The company's traction on its content program remains strong • Standalone Revenue from 12M FY23 has exceeded full year FY22 revenue by 50.24% • Standalone EBITDA in FY23 stood at Rs 64.85 Crs, increase of 32.38 crs, 99.75% EBITDA Margin for FY23 maintained at 37% • Standalone PAT in FY23 stood at Rs. 38.46 Crs, y-o-y increase of 145.58% Other Key Highlights (Consolidated) • Net Profit attributable to the Genesys (Parent) has increased from Rs.13.41 crs in FY22 to Rs.19.08 crs, in FY23 registering an increase of 42% on a y-o-y basis • Genesys has increased its shareholding in A N Virtual World from 66% to 97.50% during the year Commenting on the Results, Mr. Sajid Malik – Chairman & Managing Director said, ''Our improved financial performance is a function of the pivot in our business model and the investments we have made in the digital twin space. Our partnerships with world leaders and several path breaking geo content work we have undertaken in this year manifest in our financial results. Digital twins / 3D modelling of the world will become a key part of what digitisation is paving the way to engage and govern our world in more efficient ways.'' About Genesys International Corporation Genesys International Corporation Ltd, established in 1995 is a pioneer in advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services. With team of 2000+ professionals and rich experience, we deliver expertise services in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain. We have a unique blend of understanding the emerging consumer applications around mapping technology as well as the capability on the enterprise side to offer solutions revolving around state-of-the-art remote sensing; LiDAR, aerial survey, photogrammetry and ICT based e-governance solutions. We are one of the largest LiDAR acquisition company and have expertise in processing capabilities in the world.

