Five dead in Ukraine shelling of Luhansk village - Moscow-installed centre

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine. There was no immediate respond from Ukraine, but Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks in Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine or in Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 15-month long war that Russia launched in February 2022.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-05-2023 11:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 11:24 IST
Five people were killed and 19 wounded in Ukrainian shelling of a village in the Russian-controlled east Ukrainian region of Luhansk, a Moscow-installed coordination centre said on Wednesday.

The centre said on the Telegram messaging service that Ukrainian forces had used HIMARS rocket launchers to attack a poultry farm in the village of Karpaty. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine.

