Left Menu

Five Iron Golf Opens Their First Venue in India, Bringing Cutting-Edge Virtual Golf to Greater Noida

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:14 IST
Five Iron Golf Opens Their First Venue in India, Bringing Cutting-Edge Virtual Golf to Greater Noida

Five Iron Golf, a renowned name in the indoor golf industry, is excited to announce the grand opening of its location in India, situated in The Grand Venice Mall, Greater Noida. On a mission to make golf accessible to all ages, Five Iron Golf India offers a unique, immersive, and state-of-the-art indoor golf experience for enthusiasts of all skill levels. ''Five Iron Golf provides golf for everyone that is fun, entertaining, and engaging in a social environment. Whether you are honing your own skills or in the company of friends, colleagues or on date-night, Five Iron Golf provides a fun filled environment to maximize your personal enjoyment and free time,'' says Gregg Hayden, owner of Five Iron Golf India.

Equipped with state-of-the-art Trackman technology, Five Iron Golf India immerses golfers into some of the most iconic virtual courses from around the world, all within the comfort of an indoor setting. Whether one is a seasoned pro or a curious beginner, the studio offers a welcoming and inclusive gateway into the wonders of golfing that everyone can enjoy.

The Five Iron Golf India venue complements its pioneering golf simulation with a delightfully crafted selection of food and beverages, culminating into an experience place people will want to keep returning to.

''We believe that golf is more than just a sport – it's a journey,'' says Manesh Patel, CEO of Five Iron Golf India. ''At our indoor studio, we're inviting everyone to come along for the ride. We're changing the way people see golf by making it more accessible, more fun, and more rewarding than ever before.'' To celebrate the launch, Five Iron Golf India will be running special offers for visitors, so be sure to mark your calendars for the grand opening on June 2nd, 2023, and join them for a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and the joy of golf.

Follow us on social media for updates, promotions, and exclusive content: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fiveirongolfindia Instagram: @fiveirongolf.in LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/five-iron-golf-india/ Website: www.fiveirongolf.in About Five Iron Golf: Five Iron Golf is a leading name in the indoor golf industry, offering state-of-the-art golf simulators and a welcoming atmosphere for golf enthusiasts of all ages. With over 30 studios in the USA and Singapore, Five Iron Golf is committed to making golf accessible, enjoyable, and rewarding for everyone.

For more information, visit www.fiveirongolf.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089258/Five_Iron_Golf_Studio.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089257/Five_Iron_Golf_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023