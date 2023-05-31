DIA Dubai roadshow highlights role of digital public goods, start-ups in global economy

A G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA) roadshow held here recently provided a vital platform to explore the potential of digital public goods, address challenges within the digital ecosystem, and foster international collaboration to drive digital innovation and economic growth on a global scale.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai, in collaboration with FICCI and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), hosted the roadshow on Monday that brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shed light on the profound impact of digital public goods and start-ups on humanity's upliftment.

The roadshow featured a panel discussion titled ''Digital Public Goods: Impact on Humanity Upliftment'', which delved into the transformative power of digital innovation in addressing societal challenges.

Esteemed speakers, including Faisal Toukan, the CEO of fintech ZIINA, and Nandi Vardhan Mehta, the CFO of KAAF Investments, shared their insights on the revolutionary impact of digital innovations such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the challenges faced within the digital ecosystem.

During the discussion, it was pointed out that approximately 400 million people worldwide still lack access to the internet, highlighting the urgent need to bridge the digital divide.

Parvez Alam, the CEO of Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council, India, raised concerns about ethical considerations surrounding digital products, emphasising the importance of IP data protection and cyber-security.

Rajesh Mirjankar, the MD and CEO of Kiya.ai, and Renyl Rauf, the CFO of Bayanat - G42, UAE, showcased the limitless potential of digital innovation by highlighting the significance of autonomous mobility programmes and the convergence of digital and physical identities.

The panel discussion was expertly moderated by Siby Sudhakaran, the Secretary General of the IBPC Dubai and Founder of Startup Middle East.

The event also featured a special address by Dr Aman Puri, the Consul General of the Consulate General of India in Dubai, who highlighted India's effective utilisation of Expo 2020 Dubai to promote emerging companies.

The 'Elevate' event series attracted over 700 Indian start-ups and plans were unveiled for the establishment of the I2U2 (India-Isreal-UAE-US) Centre of Excellence, a new innovation hub in Gurgaon, India.

Abdulaziz AlNuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Economy, was the chief guest.

Jeet Vijay, the CEO of MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH), announced the upcoming second meeting of the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, scheduled to take place in Bangalore, India, from August 17-19, which will include an accelerator programme and awards to recognise innovative start-ups.

