Left Menu

Brookfield, DigitalBridge in $5.5 bln-plus bidding war for Compass Datacenters-sources

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and DigitalBridge Group Inc are battling it out in the race to acquire Compass Datacenters LLC for more than $5.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter. Brookfield and DigitalBridge are leading opposing bidding consortia in the auction for privately held DigitalBridge, the sources said, adding an outcome is expected by next month.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 01:49 IST
Brookfield, DigitalBridge in $5.5 bln-plus bidding war for Compass Datacenters-sources

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and DigitalBridge Group Inc are battling it out in the race to acquire Compass Datacenters LLC for more than $5.5 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield and DigitalBridge are leading opposing bidding consortia in the auction for privately held DigitalBridge, the sources said, adding an outcome is expected by next month. The terms of Compass' debt allow for it to be taken over by a new owner without it being refinanced, one of the sources said. This is making the deal easier to complete at a time when high interest rates and market volatility have made debt for leveraged buyouts scarcer and more expensive.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. The Deal reported in February that Compass Datacenters was exploring a sale. Compass Datacenters, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and DigitalBridge declined to comment.

Dealmaking in the data center sector has spiked in recent years as the rapid growth of the sector, fueled by cloud computing, has attracted large infrastructure investors, and the fragmented nature of the industry has driven consolidation. Dallas, Texas-based Compass Datacenters provides customized data centers for companies. It is owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and the Azrieli Group.

Brookfield Infrastructure manages $161 billion of assets across sectors including transportation, data centers, utilities, and midstream. Its current portfolio includes 50 data centers, according to its website. In April, Brookfield snapped up a majority stake in Data4 in a deal that valued the data center operator at close to 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) including debt, Reuters reported.

During the same month, Brookfield Infrastructure also acquired freight container lessor Triton International Ltd for about $4.7 billion. Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge is a digital infrastructure investment firm, which manages nearly $69 billion in assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023