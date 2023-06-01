A Place to Rejuvenate: The Avas Wellness Center and Spa in Alibaugh

Alibaugh, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Alibaugh is currently the country's hot spot destination; the region is abuzz with new luxury constructions happening in abundance. Developing villas to some of the most prominent names across industries from famed sports personality Virat Kohli to Axis Bank MD Amitabh Chaudhry - Avas Living will be launching their state-of-the-art Wellness Center and Spa in 2024 and it promises to be a stomping ground for wellness and fitness enthusiasts alike.

All within 10 minutes from the Mandwa Jetty, the Wellness Center and Spa will feature a restaurant and bar with a carefully curated menu from an internationally acclaimed chef, a fully serviced pool, Pilates Room, Yoga Studio, Cafes, along with therapy rooms and specially designated spaces for members to reconnect and rejuvenate, with some of the best international and Indian wellness practitioner to lead workshops on Meditation, Yoga, Ayurveda Nutrition and more. The therapies at the Spa will amalgamate cutting-edge treatments like Cryotherapy, Acupuncture, IV Therapy, and Infrared treatments along with a variety of traditional spa solutions based around relaxation, rejuvenation and weight management. The Wellness Center and Spa will also be launching its Membership Program in the next 6 months. While Avas villa owners will get lifetime membership access as part of the facilities, the membership will also extend to Alibaugh residents and frequent visitors who would like to enjoy the Avas way of life. While designing the space, Founder, Aditya Kilachand had one goal in mind, "I want this to be the center of the community for Avas and Alibaugh, a place where like-minded people who share similar views on wellness can come together to experience the best and feel their best." The Avas Wellness Center and Spa is a space to slow down and connect once again with your mind, body, and spirit. With a strong focus on family values and a certain way of living, the Center will also feature innovative activities for families and children right from nature explorations, culinary experiences to various sports programming. The Center is more than just a spa, it's been designed to fuel the pursuit for inner peace and promote a well-rounded existence.

