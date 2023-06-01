China welcomes Tesla to introduce new products, technology in Shanghai
China welcomes Tesla Inc to introduce more new products and new technology in its financial hub Shanghai, the city's Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining said on Thursday.
Chen told Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he welcomes Tesla to increase investment and business in Shanghai and deepen cooperation in areas including new energy vehicles and energy storage, according to a statement issued by the city's government.
