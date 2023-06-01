Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:46 IST
Business briefs

Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Thursday launched mega car loan melas in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha.

Over 650 branches of the bank will host the car loan drive on June 2 and 3, in partnership with automobile brands and car dealerships, as per a statement.

*** *Kotak Mahindra Bank ties up with Myntra for co-branded credit card Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday announced a tie-up with online retailer Myntra to launch a digital fashion co-branded credit card.

The card has some features like instant discounts on transactions on Myntra and also offers cashback on other platforms like Swiggy, PVR and Cleartrip, according to a statement.

*** *Capgemini claims its facilities operate on 100 pc RE in India French tech major Capgemini on Thursday said all its facilities in India are operating on 100 per cent renewable energy (RE).

The company, which employs over a lakh people in India, will help avoid 70,000 tonnes of carbon footprint per annum through the initiative, a statement said. *** *Bharti Airtel subscribers seeking international roaming services doubles in Mumbai Second largest telco Bharti Airtel on Thursday said the number of subscribers seeking international roaming services in Mumbai has doubled.

Without sharing the time period when the business has increased or specifying the total number of customers, the company said it has set up an international roaming kiosk at the city airport's departure terminal to cater for the demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

