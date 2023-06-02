Left Menu

Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems

But final reviews uncovered issues with the parachute lines and other problems that were present on last years test flight with no one on board and, officials said, should have been caught years ago.

PTI | Capecanaveral | Updated: 02-06-2023 05:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 05:37 IST
Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after latest problems

Boeing's astronaut capsule faces more launch delays after the discovery of problems that should have been caught earlier, officials said. Boeing and NASA announced the latest setback Thursday. Until recently, the Starliner capsule was on track for a July test flight with two astronauts to the International Space Station, a planned trip that was already well behind schedule. But final reviews uncovered issues with the parachute lines and other problems that were present on last year's test flight with no one on board and, officials said, should have been caught years ago. As for whether Starliner might fly by year's end, Boeing program manager Mark Nappi said, ''I think it's feasible, but I certainly don't want to commit to any dates or time frames'' until the problems are fixed.'' The capsule is full of wire harnesses wrapped in white tape that's flammable, according to Nappi. Rather than trying to remove the hundreds of feet of tape, which was supposed to protect against scuffing, the company may cover it with a safer material. The parachute lines also were not designed to be strong enough to meet safety standards. "These tests were run many years ago. We reviewed those results. We missed those results, and this could have been caught sooner," Nappi said.

Following the retirement of the space shuttles more than a decade ago, NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the space station. SpaceX has now completed 10 crew flights, three of them private. Boeing had to repeat its 2019 test flight without a crew because of software and other issues.

''NASA desperately needs a second provider for crew transportation,'' said Steve Stich, the space agency's commercial crew program manager. The goal is to have one SpaceX and one Boeing taxi flight to the station each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023