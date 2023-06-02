Left Menu

El Salvador president pledges white-collar prison in 'war' on corruption

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 08:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 08:39 IST
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Thursday announced a bill to slim down the country's political system as he launched a "war against corruption" and pledged to build a prison to hold white-collar criminals.

"Just as we fought the gangs head on with the full force of the state, we will launch a full-on war against corruption," he said in a national address. "Just as we built a prison for the terrorists, we will build one for the corrupt."

