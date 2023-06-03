US State Department OKs possible sale of missile launching system to the Netherlands -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of the MK 41 vertical missile launching systems and related equipment to the Netherlands for an estimated $110 million, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The package would include eight eight-cell launching systems, spare parts and technical assistance, it said. The Royal Netherlands Navy intends to use the modules for their new ship class, the Pentagon said.

It said Lockheed Martin Corp is the prime contractor for the weapons.

