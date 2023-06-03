Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 10 held

Ten laptops and 5 mobiles have also been recovered from the possession of the owner of the centre.According to the police an intelligence input was received by the cyber police Gurugram that a fake international call centre is being run in Sector 84 here wherein innocent foreign nationals are being defrauded on the pretext of technical support.These people used to dupe foreign nationals mainly of the United States of America by sending them fake messages for buying a branded printer or falsely informing them that their account has been hacked.

03-06-2023
Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 10 held
The Gurugram cyber crime police has busted yet another fake international call centre being run in a rented house and arrested 10 accused, said an official on Saturday. Ten laptops and 5 mobiles have also been recovered from the possession of the owner of the centre.

According to the police an intelligence input was received by the cyber police Gurugram that a fake international call centre is being run in Sector 84 here wherein innocent foreign nationals are being defrauded on the pretext of technical support.

These people used to dupe foreign nationals mainly of the United States of America by sending them fake messages for buying a branded printer or falsely informing them that their account has been hacked. Thus, misleading them by impersonating as a tech support representative.

They used to change their numbers after duping people. A police team raided the premises wherein this fake centre was being run.

A total of ten people were nabbed from the spot who were identified as Yadvendra (the owner of the call centre), Piyush Arora, Anand Sharma, Robin Singh, Rahul Siwach, Sahil, Nishant, Harvinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Pawan Kumar. ''During investigation, it was revealed that whenever any customer used to call the toll-free number provided by these fraudsters, the call used to get connected to them via vendors. They then used to gain the trust of customers in the name of solving their problem and get remote access on their systems via Anydesk, TeamViewer, Ultra Viewer applications,'' Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vipin Ahlawat said. Soon after they used to dupe people in the name of recovering hacked accounts, loss of confidential or financial information or insecure devices, they used to ask foreign nationals to transfer a service charge of USD 100-500 in gift cards, he said. A case under section 420, 120B of the Indian Penal Code and 66D,75 Information Technology Act of 2000 is registered in Cybercrime Police Station, East Gurugram, the ACP added.

