FlowerAura's Personality-Wise Gifts Launch To Reshape Father's Day Celebrations

FlowerAura, a leading gifting e-commerce platform, is excited to introduce a diverse range of gifts that cater to all types of dads. As Father's Day is just around the corner, FlowerAura aims to redefine the gifting experience by offering a vast collection of Father's Day gifts that will bring a smile to every dad's face.

FlowerAura has thoughtfully assembled various Father's Day gifts to cater to different personalities and interests. FlowerAura have launched gifts under multiple categories, such as Foodie Dad, Traveller Dad, Workaholic Dad, Nature Lover Dad, Spiritual Dad, and Super Dad; the brand is committed to meeting cusotmers' needs. FlowerAura curated collection ensures customers find a thoughtful and appropriate gift that aligns with their father's unique character. ''Our goal at FlowerAura is to help people celebrate the special bond they share with their fathers,'' said Mr Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. ''This year, we wanted to make Father's Day truly memorable by offering a wide array of gifts that authentically reflect the diverse personalities of dads. FlowerAura take pride in launching a whopping 246+ SKUs of Fathers day gifts, ensuring something special for every type of dad.

FlowerAura's Father's Day gift collection embraces a delightful fusion of options. In addition to a captivating range of gifts, such as statement bar accessories, grooming kits and lifestyle gifts to desktop essentials, the brand proudly presents a stunning assortment of Father's day flowers. The vibrant and fragrant blooms beautifully complement the gift offerings and allow customers to express their love and appreciation through the timeless language of flowers. With a specially curated Men In Black gift collection that exudes elegance and sophistication, the gifting giant offers personalised gifts to create a truly unique and sentimental gesture.

FlowerAura's commitment to swift and reliable service promises customers a seamless and convenient shopping experience. With a robust courier network spanning over 4000+ pin codes, FlowerAura guarantees prompt shipping within 24 hours, ensuring that gifts reach dads on time, regardless of their location. The brand is well-prepared to embrace the projected surge of 30% in demand for Father's Day Gifts in 2023. With its wide range of offerings and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction, FlowerAura is ready to make the most of this growing trend. The company is dedicated to understanding and meeting customers' evolving preferences, solidifying its position as the top choice for finding the perfect gift for dads on their special day. About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in Gurugram. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832283/Floweraura_Logo.jpg

