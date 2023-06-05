Charter Communications taps Nokia for targeted 5G connectivity deployment

Charter Communications, a leading cable operator and broadband connectivity company in the U.S., has announced its partnership with Nokia for targeted 5G connectivity design and deployment. This is Nokia's first win in the Multiple System Operator (MSO) space for large-scale wireless 5G deployments.

"This news builds on our more than 20-year relationship working with Charter to enhance its network. We are excited to expand its current trial to additional select metropolitan markets in the US, enabling an enhanced user experience for Spectrum Mobile subscribers. This win strengthens Nokia’s leadership position in the MSO space for 5G wireless deployments," said Shaun McCarthy, President of North America Sales at Nokia.

Charter has chosen Nokia's comprehensive AirScale equipment portfolio, including 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions to deliver targeted wireless 5G shared spectrum connectivity, faster speeds, and increased coverage for its Spectrum Mobile customers in trial markets across the United States.

Charter's deployment of Nokia's 5G RAN products will include strand-mounted radios for CBRS, baseband units, and a newly developed 5G CBRS Strand Mount Small Cells All-in-One portfolio. These solutions will be deployed on Charter's assets, enabling the company to efficiently deliver mobile traffic in key locations across its 41-state footprint.

Commenting on this partnership, Justin Colwell, EVP, Connectivity Technology at Charter Communications, said, "Charter is committed to providing our customers a fully converged connectivity experience that combines high value plans with the fastest wired and wireless speeds throughout our footprint. Incorporating Nokia's innovative 5G technology into our advanced wireless converged network will help us ensure that Spectrum customers in areas with a high concentration of mobile traffic continue to receive superior mobile connectivity, including the nation's fastest wireless speeds."

As one of the nation's fastest-growing mobile providers, Charter's Spectrum Mobile already has 6 million customer lines as of Q1 2023. This strategic move allows the operator to offload traffic from their leased mobile networks and deliver high-speed wireless services.