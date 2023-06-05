Left Menu

GM to invest more than $1 billion in two Flint, Michigan, plants

General Motors plans to invest more than USD 1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks.

PTI | Flint | Updated: 05-06-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@gmapj)
General Motors plans to invest more than USD 1 billion in two Flint, Michigan manufacturing plants for the production of the next-generation internal combustion engine heavy-duty trucks. Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, said Monday that the company will build internal combustion vehicles throughout this decade, in addition to making electric vehicles.

GM has a goal of building only electric passenger vehicles in the United States by 2035.

The Detroit automaker reported a 38 per cent year-over-year increase in heavy-duty pickup sales last year, with nearly 288,000 trucks sold. GM will invest USD 788 million in the Flint assembly plant, with updates including a body shop building expansion, general assembly conveyor expansion, and new tooling and equipment.

The company will invest USD 233 million in the Flint metal center for new stamping dies to support production of its next-generation ICE heavy-duty trucks, as well as press refurbishments and new equipment.

This latest investment brings GM's U.S. manufacturing and parts distribution facility investment commitments to more than USD 30.5 billion since 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

