BRIEF-Evergrande Property Services Says Board Does Not Recommend Payment Of Any Final Dividend For Year Ended 31 Dec 2022

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd: * EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - BOARD DOES NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF ANY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

* EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - FY22 PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB1.42 BILLION VERSUS LOSS RMB316.3 MILLION IN FY21 * EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - AS AT 31 DEC 2022, NET CURRENT LIABILITIES & NET LIABILITIES OF GROUP AMOUNTED TO RMB3.32 BILLION & RMB1.51 BILLION RESPECTIVELY

* EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES - FY22 REVENUE RMB11.81 BILLION VERSUS RMB13.19 BILLION IN FY21 Further company coverage:

